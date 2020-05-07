Valerie Fund reschedules annual walk to October

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Planning is under way for the 2020 Valerie Fund Walk and JAG-ONE Physical Therapy 5K Run. The event will now take place Saturday, Oct. 3, in Verona Park. Valerie Fund supports children in the community being treated for cancer and blood disorders. To learn more about the event and to register for the sanctioned 5K race and the walk, visit www.thevaleriefund.org/walk or call the Valerie Fund offices at 973-761-0422.

In addition to the live event, the Valerie Fund asks supporters to walk or run virtually sometime during the weekend of June 13, the original date of the Walk/5K. Registration is free at runsignup.com/Race/NJ/Verona/TheValerieFundVirtualWalkRunHope.

“While we must still social distance, technology can bring us together,” Bunny Flanders, the fund’s director of marketing and communications, said. “Please join us anytime during the weekend of June 13 for a virtual pep rally in support of the Valerie Fund children. Walk or run from home and use our hashtag #BecauseofValerie. Share your run times and photos.”