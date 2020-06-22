Area teachers march for black lives

Connect on Linked in

MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange–Maplewood School District educators Stephanie Rivera, TJ Whitaker, Willy Sumner and Greg Tuttle helped to organize the first statewide NJ Teachers for Black Lives Rally and March on Monday, June 15.

In addition to South Orange–Maplewood, educators from Millburn, Montclair, Livingston, Irvington, West Orange, East Orange, Newark, Verona and Nutley participated in the rally.

Photos Courtesy of Stephanie Rivera, Joy Yagid, Gordon Patt and Aidan Romanaux