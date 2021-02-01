Valerie Fund’s annual walk/5K moves to the fall

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Valerie Fund is honored to recognize the organization’s founders, Ed and Sue Goldstein, as the presenting sponsors of this year’s annual walk/5K. The premier fundraiser has a new title thanks to the Goldsteins’ generosity, but continues to focus on the same vital mission of supporting children from the area being treated for cancer and blood disorders. Also continuing their extraordinary commitment to the kids is JAG-ONE Physical Therapy, exclusive sponsor of the 5K run.

Now in its 16th year, the 2021 Valerie Fund Walk & 5K will return to an in-person event in Verona Park and will also include a platform to participate virtually. The move to late September gives the country more time to get healthy and the event will now be held during the month that is designated for Childhood Cancer Awareness and Sickle Cell Awareness.

To learn more about the event and to register, visit www.thevaleriefund.org/Walk2021/org. Many questions can be answered by referring to the website’s FAQ tab or by calling The Valerie Fund offices at 973-761-0422.

“Sue and I are very thankful for the expanded support of so many sponsors, teams and individuals for this event,” Ed Goldstein said. “The outpouring of community support is so very important and continues to help us reach our $1 million goal each year. Every single gift to support the children and families of The Valerie Fund makes a difference in the life of a child with cancer or a blood disorder. We are always looking to have more people join us as together we fight cancer and blood disorders.”