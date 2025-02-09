Glen Ridge HS players propel hockey team to 3 straight wins

VERONA/GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Verona/Glen Ridge high school ice hockey team won three straight games, defeating Frisch, Oratory and Montville, to improve to 10-6-3 overall on the season.

Glen Ridge junior James Benson scored two goals, GR freshman Hudson Perazza and GR junior Brandon Grisafi each had one goal and one assist, and GR freshman David Ness had a goal in the 5-0 win over Frisch on Sunday, Jan. 26, at Mackay Ice Arena in Englewood. GR junior Gavin Farrell and GR freshman Neil Stievater each had two assists. GR sophomore Jackson Soshnick made 15 saves for the shutout. Benson and GR senior Jack Budinick each had a goal, and Soshnick made 25 saves in the 2-0 win over Oratory on Monday, Jan. 27, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.

Benson scored two goals and Farrell had a goal and three assists in the 5-2 win over Montville on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Codey Arena. Budinick had a goal and an assist, GR freshman Joseph Mascari had a goal and Soshnick made 19 saves.