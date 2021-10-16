County cuts ribbon on new West Caldwell School of Technology

WEST CALDWELL, NJ — A ceremonial ribbon was cut Thursday, Oct. 14, on the Essex County West Caldwell School of Technology, which received a $30 million makeover that included a new two-story addition and a complete renovation of the existing school building. The improvements brought the building up to date and created modern classrooms that complement the school’s curriculum. The event was originally scheduled in early September but was postponed because of Hurricane Ida.

“My goal as county executive is to make sure our schools of technology have the resources and modern buildings needed to prepare our students for their future. The West Caldwell Tech building had served students for more than half a century, but it was time to update the facility to ensure the classrooms complemented the changing curriculum,” Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. said. “Thank you to Gov. Murphy for sharing our goals of providing modern facilities for our students and partnering with the school district and county to see this project through.”

“What a beautiful facility and what a great day for the West Caldwell community. As I watch the students here today, I see how bright our future will be,” West Caldwell Mayor Joseph Tempesta said at the event.

“The county executive only gives us one directive: Help our students succeed. Because of Joe, we have the modern school buildings to teach them in,” Essex County Schools of Technology Superintendent James Pedersen said.

“With all the challenges our students have faced over the past 18 months due to the pandemic, the opening of this school could not have come at a better time. This has given our students purpose and it’s heartwarming for me to see our students back in school,” school Principal Ayisha Ingram-Robinson said.

Students were similarly excited about the upgrades to their school.

“The seniors this year have already experienced the joy of walking through these new halls, the bright lights drawing us in, making us excited to learn. Personally, I am most enjoying this new building’s updated vocational spaces,” senior Azjhane Jean Paul said.

“We have waited two long years to return to this campus. When I first came to this school, it was completely different and, compared to other schools, outdated. Now we have a completely new building and I am so grateful that we can explore this school together,” senior Ethan Figueroa said.

The construction project included building a two-story addition onto the front of the school, renovating existing space to accommodate current and new curricula, and creating an outdoor courtyard that could be used as an outdoor classroom for environmentally themed classes. Included among the improvements are a new Career and Technical Education, or CTE, Construction Lab; a new greenhouse and renovated space for the Agricultural Science CTE Lab; an outdoor courtyard that will be used by the agricultural science program; a new media center, which will be the first facility of its kind at the West Caldwell campus; three life skills classrooms, two community living rooms and one retail classroom for special services students; a renovated cosmetology facility with an adjoining classroom for academic instruction; a renovated cafeteria with seating for 135 students and new kitchen facilities; renovations to the culinary and baking CTE labs; updated accommodations for school administrative offices; eight new classrooms in the new addition for math and four language arts classes; a new weight room for physical education class and athletics; a new aerobics and dance room for physical education and the performing arts program; an enhanced music production facility; and enhanced security measures to monitor the interior and exterior of the facility.

DiCara–Rubino Architects from Wayne received a $1,790,000 contract to design the improvements to the West Caldwell campus. Dobco Inc. from Wayne was awarded a publicly bid contract for $29,855,000 to perform the construction work. Joseph Jingoli & Son Inc. from Lawrenceville was awarded a $840,855 contract to provide construction management services to ensure delays were avoided. Promatech from Moorestown was awarded an $81,300 contract to perform contract monitoring and compliance. The school improvement project was funded through the Essex County Vocational Technical Schools’ capital budget with 90 percent of the costs being reimbursed by the state of New Jersey.