Payne finds his national park right here in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The U.S. National Park Service encourages everyone to “#findyourpark.” And U.S. Rep. Donald Payne Jr. did exactly that! He found his local national historical park on Wednesday, July 7, while meeting with the Friends of Thomas Edison National Historical Park at the Thomas Edison NHP, located at 211 Main St. in West Orange.

Now that the Thomas Edison National Historical Park has reopened, effective July 2, the Friends of Thomas Edison National Historical Park immediately set to work to plan this year’s fundraising cocktail reception on Saturday, Oct. 2, to help restore the world’s first motion picture studio — The Black Maria, invented by Edison right on Main Street here​ in West Orange. For more information about The Black Maria, visit http://scihi.org/edisons-black-maria/.

Photos Courtesy of Susan McCartney