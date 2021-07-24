Boy Scout adds seating area at animal control facility in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Alex Caprio Animal Control Facility in West Orange received two new benches and a table in an outdoor seating area used for adoptions. It was part of an Eagle Scout project completed by Connor Seid of Troop 2 in West Orange, with assistance from Sebastian Ordonez and Hayden Silva, also of Troop 2. 

Seid was inspired to do the project when he adopted a shih tzu named King in 2017 and realized the facility lacked outdoor seating. 

On July 21, Mayor Robert Parisi read a proclamation at the facility in a brief dedication ceremony, thanking Seid for his efforts. 

Photos Courtesy of Joseph Fagan

