Boy Scout adds seating area at animal control facility in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Alex Caprio Animal Control Facility in West Orange received two new benches and a table in an outdoor seating area used for adoptions. It was part of an Eagle Scout project completed by Connor Seid of Troop 2 in West Orange, with assistance from Sebastian Ordonez and Hayden Silva, also of Troop 2.

Seid was inspired to do the project when he adopted a shih tzu named King in 2017 and realized the facility lacked outdoor seating.

On July 21, Mayor Robert Parisi read a proclamation at the facility in a brief dedication ceremony, thanking Seid for his efforts.

Photos Courtesy of Joseph Fagan