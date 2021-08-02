RWJBarnabas Health mandates COVID vaccination for all employees

WEST ORANGE, NJ — RWJBarnabas Health is extending its COVID-19 vaccine mandate to all RWJBarnabas Health employees, according to a July 26 press release. The deadline for full vaccination is Oct. 15.

RWJBarnabas Health recently mandated vaccination for staff at the supervisor level and higher; as a result, the vast majority of the management team has been vaccinated against COVID-19. As of July 14, 2,979 staff members, or 99.7 percent, who are at the supervisor level and higher, have been fully vaccinated or received medical and religious exemptions or a deferral.

“It is critically important for our entire RWJBarnabas Health family to be vaccinated,” said Dr. John F. Bonamo, the health care system’s executive vice president, as well as chief medical and quality officer. “As health care workers and team members, we are obligated ethically and professionally to do everything we can to keep our patients and colleagues safe. This obligation is not met if unvaccinated staff are treating and interacting with our patients, or are at risk of spreading COVID-19 to each other.”

Multiple national societies representing medical professionals have jointly recommended that vaccination be required for all health care personnel as a condition of employment, and many health systems, including others in New Jersey, are doing just that. COVID-19 vaccination prevents serious illness, hospitalization and death.

Documented declines in cases since mass vaccination began prove the COVID-19 vaccines are both safe and effective, and are crucial to decreasing the spread of the virus.

As with the mandatory management vaccine program, noncompliance with this mandate will result in separation from the organization.

In addition, all vendors and volunteers will need to show proof of vaccination.

RWJBarnabas Health will continue to offer vaccination for the foreseeable future for all team members, as well as the community. To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination, register at www.rwjbh.org/covid19vaccine.