West Orange School District gives away hundreds of books at event

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The first-ever “Summer Book Dash” at West Orange High School on July 30 provided children going into kindergarten through 12th grade the opportunity to take home a wide variety of free offerings, and several hundred readers, novels and story books were happily taken.

Organized by English language arts supervisors Beatrice Hanratty and Elizabeth Veneziano, along with the West Orange Public Library, the event allowed families to peruse books, make bookmarks, renew or sign up for WOPL cards, and pose for photos with Monty the Mountaineer, the high school’s mascot.

Hanratty read to younger readers, who had quite a lot to say about the book “How Do Dinosaurs Learn to Read?”

As they prepare for the new school year, Hanratty and Veneziano wanted to make room for new books coming in. If there are any organizations that could use some books, contact Veneziano at eveneziano@westorangeschools.org.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD