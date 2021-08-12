West Orange Summer School ends on high note

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Sixty-five West Orange High School students completed studies on July 27 in algebra, English, U.S. history, biology and chemistry, to comply with graduation requirements. The minimum passing grade was 60 percent, or a D.

This year’s course offerings, taught by district teachers, were: algebra I with Lori Bollotta, algebra II with Jonathan Tick, geometry with Francesca Hoffer, English 11 with Danaayaal Salaam, English 12 with Bryan Ribardo, U.S. history II with Jaime Toriello, biology with Catherine Connors and chemistry with Daniel Duca.

“It’s important to keep our students on track and help them meet their graduation requirements,” WOHS Principal Hayden Moore said. “Thank you to our teachers for their commitment and to our Mountaineers for putting the work in to achieve their goals.”

Photos Courtesy of WOSD