West Orange School District to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Aug. 31

WEST ORANGE, NJ — In conjunction with the West Orange Department of Health and the Montclair State University School of Nursing, the West Orange School District will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for any eligible students, those 12 and older; staff; and West Orange community members on Tuesday, Aug. 31, from 2 to 6 p.m. in Tarnoff Cafeteria at West Orange High School, 51 Conforti Ave.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered on Aug. 31 and the second dose is scheduled to be administered on Sept. 21 from 3 to 7 p.m.

Interested parties can register at https://tinyurl.com/7azwzahe. Walk-ins will not be able to receive the vaccination.

Parents, guardians, or caretakers will need to fill out the form for students. After filling out the West Orange Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccination registration form, follow the link to the New Jersey Vaccine Scheduling System Registration site, where an additional registration form must be filled out. For the state form, parents/caretakers must fill out the applications for all children under the age of 18.

Registration will be open until Aug. 20 at 11:59 p.m. Applicants will be asked on the Google form to provide the approximate time they expect to arrive for the vaccine. This will assist the staff in planning. No identification, request for immigration status or insurance will be required. There will be registered nurses onsite to administer the vaccine. Vaccine recipients will be required to remain at the vaccine location for 15 minutes for monitoring after receiving the vaccine.

“As we look forward to in-person instruction this upcoming year, we are pleased to offer this service to our community and ask you to join us in working towards the highest level of community safety and health possible,” West Orange Superintendent of Schools Scott Cascone said.