West Orange African Heritage Organization will hold Black Lives Matter demonstration

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange African Heritage Organization — in keeping with the mission of the organization to “perform community service and encourage civic responsibility” — will hold a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration on Saturday, Aug. 28, gathering at 1 p.m. in the parking lot at Essex House, 525 Northfield Ave. in West Orange.

WOAHO members and friends will span out on every other corner of Northfield Avenue from Gregory Avenue to Pleasant Valley Way holding Black Lives Matter signs. WOAHO is seeking participants from the community, pointing out that, while the Black Lives Matter movement has made tremendous gains in the way of reforming police practices, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act remains stalled in Congress.

Sign up to participate by texting 201-396-2016 or emailing Linda Robinson at alzeliaynn568@aol.com. Be sure to include your full name in your text or email.