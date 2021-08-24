The Residences at Edison Lofts nearly 100-percent leased

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Prism Capital Partners announced Aug. 19 that the Residences at Edison Lofts, located in West Orange, is now 95-percent leased, a milestone for the firm’s award-winning, industrial-to-multifamily-and-retail redevelopment of the historic Thomas Edison Invention Factory and Commerce Center on Main Street.

The Residences at Edison Lofts, which opened in 2018, features 300 homes in the historic structure, ranging from studio to three-bedroom residences. Edison Lofts also includes a 630-space parking structure, hidden so that it is almost invisible to see, and 18,400 square feet of retail space.

“Edison Lofts has drawn interest from residents of all ages and a wide geographic area,” Prism principal partner Edwin Cohen said. “We are incredibly proud of what we have accomplished here. Edison Lofts is a true preservation of this New Jersey landmark, one that brings a once blighted section of downtown into modern times and sets the stage for its future progress as a dynamic community.”