Senior garden in West Orange delights at open house

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Growth and change were abundant at the Nicholas Vecchio Garden open house on Aug. 6 and offered a bountiful feast for the eyes. The community garden provides outdoor activity for West Orange older adults with 14 raised flower beds and wheelchair-accessible accommodations.

The senior gardening program is sponsored and supported by the West Orange Department of Senior Services, Department of Health and Recreation Department. West Orange High School students help prepare garden beds by adding compost ahead of the planting season, which supports a multigenerational element of community engagement. Students also harvest their own vegetables with skills learned from the more experienced green thumbs.

The garden at Degnan Park is adjacent to Vincent Pond in West Orange and special assistance and professional oversight are provided by the Rutgers Master Gardeners of Essex County. ​

Photos Courtesy of Joseph Fagan