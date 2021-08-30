West Orange Rotary donates backpacks to area elementary schools

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Rotary continued its charitable efforts with donations of backpacks to Redwood Elementary School students on Aug. 17 and Kelly Elementary School students on Aug. 18.

Redwood Principal Kimya Jackson and Kelly Principal Joel Castillo were on hand to greet the Rotarians and soon-to-be-returning students, who were able to select their backpacks from a wide array of colors and styles. The 30 students at Redwood and 80 at Kelly also received school supplies in their new bags.

By the looks on their faces, students were thrilled to receive them and thanked Rotary members for their generosity.

West Orange Rotary has long supported West Orange Public Schools. Each year, every third-grade student receives a dictionary from Rotary, and every year Rotary provides thousands of dollars in scholarships to graduating seniors. West Orange Rotary is actively involved in the local community and supports humanitarian efforts worldwide.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD