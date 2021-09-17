Senior picnic returns to West Orange pool

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange senior picnic returned to the Ginny Duenkel Pool on Friday, Sept. 10. Summer fun was on full display as sunny blue skies welcomed the seniors back to the annual event that was canceled last year due to COVID.

Friendly smiles and good cheer ruled the day as members of the town’s police and fire departments served trays of hot dogs and hamburgers to those seated in the picnic area. Mayor Robert Parisi, Councilwoman Michelle Casalino and Councilwoman Susan McCartney circulated among the crowd to listen to the concerns of seniors.

The West Orange Women’s Club’s commitment to the older adult community was also on full display. In addition to volunteers, the club provided local jazz musician John Samorian, who has appeared in more than 25 Broadway shows, to showcase his singing and keyboard talents.

Several town employees and other volunteers also were on hand to help with the preparation of the food. The day ended with a performance by Great Scott the magician and his parrot, who stole the show.

The annual senior picnic is hosted by the West Orange Recreation Department, and organized by Senior Services Department coordinator Laura Van Dyke and program assistant Noelia Perez.

Photos Courtesy of Joseph Fagan