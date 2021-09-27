202 schools participate in NJ Dept. of Agriculture fresh produce program

TRENTON, NJ — New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas H. Fisher has announced that 202 New Jersey schools are participating in the 2021-2022 school year’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program — the highest number since the program began in 2008.

FFVP will be offered in 16 counties, including new additions Gloucester and Somerset, during the school day. Overall, there are 36 new schools in the program, which provides fresh produce to more than 100,000 students.

“The growth of the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program helps ensure Jersey Fresh produce is finding its way to more and more schools, highlighting what we grow in the Garden State,” Fisher said. “This program aids districts in continuing to offer healthy choices to students so they can incorporate better habits that can have a positive impact throughout their lives.”

Eighty-four percent of the 202 schools have agreed to link their FFVP and Farm to School Program and additional funds have been allocated for those schools. The schools must provide Jersey Fresh produce a minimum of six days from September to November and from April to June and must verify where the produce was grown.

The following Essex County schools are participating in the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program for the 2021-2022 school year: