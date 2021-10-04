History made at West Orange flag-raising event

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Hispanic Heritage Month was celebrated at West Orange Town Hall on Oct. 1 as all the flags of Latin American countries were marched in one by one and placed on a special podium, creating a colorful display. In addition to speeches in Spanish and English, traditional Argentine dances were performed for the gathered crowd and Mexican singer Mariano Cersa gave a striking solo performance.

History was made as only one flag was raised up the town hall flag pole. West Orange Deputy Mayor Rodolfo Rodriguez explained in Spanish that the honor would be given to the Dominican Republic because Leonel Fernandez, the former three-time president of the island nation, was in attendance. It was the first time in West Orange history that a foreign president raised a flag at West Orange Town Hall. The country’s national anthem was sung as Fernandez slowly raised the flag of his country alongside the American flag in West Orange.

Speeches later given by both Fernandez and Mayor Robert D. Parisi expressed gratitude to the West Orange Hispanic Foundation, which sponsored the annual event.

Fernandez is expected to win reelection in his fourth non-consecutive term as the Dominican Republic president in 2022. Under Dominican Republic law, presidents cannot serve consecutive terms and must seek reelection.

Photos Courtesy of Joseph Fagan