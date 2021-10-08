Victim of hit-and-run in West Orange identified as 67-year-old woman

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force are investigating a fatal hit-in-run that resulted in the death of Maria F. Pastuizaca-Yauri, 67, of West Orange, according to an Oct. 7 press release.

On Thursday, Sept. 30, at approximately 7:17 p.m., the victim was struck at the intersection of Brennan Drive and Mount Pleasant Avenue. She was transported to University Hospital in Newark by ambulance and subsequently pronounced at 8:15 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. At this time, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the ECPO’s Homicide/Major Crimes Task tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.