West Orange raises the Italian flag on the steps of Town Hall

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Orange/West Orange Chapter of UNICO National held an Italian flag raising on the steps of West Orange Town Hall on Oct. 7 in celebration of Italian American Heritage Month.

Mayor Robert D. Parisi and UNICO Director Frank Gonnella both spoke about the importance of the deeply rooted Italian pride that drives their daily lives. Councilwoman Michelle Casalino, Councilwoman Susan McCartney and Board of Education President Terry Trigg-Scales were among those in attendance.