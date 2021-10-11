West Orange woman shot to death in East Orange

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force are investigating the fatal shooting of Nicole M. Lee, 32, of West Orange, according to an Oct. 8 press release from the ECPO.

On Tuesday, Oct. 5, East Orange police officers were dispatched to the 100 block of North 18th Street in East Orange, where they discovered the victim. She was transported to University Hospital in Newark, where he was pronounced dead at 3:26 a.m.

At this time, no arrests have been made. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO’s Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.