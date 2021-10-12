West Orange School District to add additional integrated preschool class

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange School District is adding an additional class to its integrated preschool program.

Students must be residents of West Orange and be at least 3 years old on or before Oct. 1, 2021. Enrollment in the program is limited and will be determined by a lottery drawing to be held on Oct. 22 at the Board of Education Central Office, 179 Eagle Rock Ave., West Orange.

Tuition for general education students is charged. Special education students will also be included in this program based upon eligibility for special education and related services upon being evaluated by the child study team.

All students in this West Orange preschool program will attend classes at Washington Elementary School, 289 Main St., Monday through Friday, from 8:45 to 11:15 a.m. Parents/guardians will be required to transport their children. The start date for the program is to be determined.

Applications for the preschool lottery are available and may be obtained from the district website at https://www.woboe.org/Page/602 or in person from the West Orange Board of Education receptionist.

If a child is accepted into the program, the parent/guardian must contact the registrar’s office to make an appointment to register the child. For additional information, call Student Support Services at 973-669-5400, ext. 20539.