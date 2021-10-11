West Orange celebrates National Walk to School Day at Kelly School

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Mayor Robert Parisi greeted students as they arrived for school during National Walk to School Day on Oct. 6. The event was celebrated locally at Kelly Elementary School and recognizes the benefits of biking and walking to school while raising awareness for street safety.

During the event, groups of walkers, referred to as “walking school buses,” held signs that read “please give us a brake” on their way to school. Prior to starting the school day, the children also enjoyed dancing to some music.

Also in attendance was Nikhil Badlani Foundation founder and President Sangeeta Baldlani, whose son, Nikhil, died in 2011 when a motorist ran a stop sign; since then, she and her husband, Sunil Badlani, have been vocal advocates for pedestrian safety.

Photos Courtesy of Joseph Fagan and Tiberah Berhanu