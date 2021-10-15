Online fundraiser supports West Orange family displaced by fire

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange community has rallied around the Starbinski family after a fire destroyed their West Orange home during the overnight hours of Oct. 3, displacing the home’s nine residents.

An online fundraising page was set up by Jersey City resident Nadia Starbinski, a West Orange native, on behalf of her family. Living in the now-destroyed home were Nadia Starbinski’s parents, 91-year-old grandmother, four siblings and some of their significant others, and various pets.

“In the very early hours of that Sunday, the Starbinski family home in West Orange was quickly engulfed in flames after a fire started on the third floor while the family slept. Through the grace of God, (my) brother Luke awoke and was able to warn and get his family out quickly. Unfortunately, he could not save Blu, he and his wife’s cat,” Nadia Starbinsky wrote on the fundraising page. “While virtually everyone was able to escape the fire unscathed, there is a long road ahead for the family of nine.”

The house was condemned after the fire and many of its occupants lost all of their possessions in the conflagration. Starbinski’s grandmother, who had been released from the hospital only one week prior, still requires a weekly visit from nursing staff, making the situation even more difficult to remedy.

“While working to find sufficient temporary housing large enough to home the family, various friends and family have stepped in to provide a roof over their heads in the meantime. I am asking on behalf of my affected family for any donations to help them with the replacement of clothing, toiletries and funds to support them through this transitional period,” Starbinski wrote. “The financial burden of having to replace even the most basic of necessities for a large family is overwhelming. While nothing will replace the memories made in our childhood home or the priceless items lost, we are thankful for each other, God and our community. Any little bit helps.”

The fundraising page is located at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-starbinski-family-recover. While the fundraising goal was set at $10,000, the page has already exceeded that goal. As of Oct. 15, more than $16,300 had been donated.

Photos Courtesy of Nadia Starbinski