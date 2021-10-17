West Orange fire truck gets a tow from strongman

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — A West Orange fire truck got a tow on Saturday, Oct. 9, after stopping just a few hundred feet from Fire Headquarters on Valley Road — not because it broke down, but because strongman Lee Richards offered to pull and push the 70,000-pound ladder truck as part the West Orange Fire Department open house exhibit. Visitors learned fire safety tips and saw real-life demonstrations of fire equipment at the event, which culminated with the fire truck being pulled. In the process, Richards was able to raise money for the Burn Center at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Photos Courtesy of Steve Hywel