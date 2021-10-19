17 NJ municipalities shine a light on metastatic breast cancer

WEST ORANGE, NJ — METAvivor Research and Support held its third annual global landmark campaign, #LightUpMBC, to shine a light on the importance of awareness and funding for metastatic breast cancer research. Every year, more than 685,000 people worldwide die from metastatic breast cancer, also known as Stage IV or advanced breast cancer, for which there is no cure. This happens when the cancer spreads beyond the breast to other parts of the body.

On Oct. 13, National Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day, various New Jersey landmarks lit up in the MBC awareness colors of green, teal and pink, as part of the #LightUpMBC campaign. Designed and trademarked by METAvivor volunteers, the tricolor ribbon of teal, green and pink symbolizes hope, immortality, healing and spirituality.

New Jersey municipalities Asbury Park, Atlantic City, Bradley Beach, Camden, Elizabeth, Fanwood, Garwood, Morristown, Point Pleasant Beach, Red Bank, Roselle, Scotch Plains, Toms River, Trenton, Union Township, West Orange and Westfield participated in the #LightUpMBC campaign.

“I never knew breast cancer could spread beyond the breast until it happened to me. Ninety-eight percent of all deaths from breast cancer are from MBC because there is no cure,” said Scotch Plains’ Tami Eagle Bowling, a producer of #LightUpMBC Live. “More funding for research is critical.”

For more information, visit www.metavivor.org/LightUpMBC.