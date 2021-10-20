Essex County Retirees Education Association supports West Orange food pantry

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Members of the Essex County Retirees Education Association held their annual food drive on Oct. 13 and donated “Soup for Seniors” to the Holy Trinity–West Orange Food Pantry located at 315 Main St.

West Orange Board of Education President Terry Trigg-Scales helped to coordinate the drive and dropped off the donations.

“Once there is a chill in the air, our senior citizens really enjoy hot soup,” food pantry administrator Cynthia Cumming said. “We are grateful to the ECREA for their generosity and help as we head into the holidays.”