West Orange Chamber to celebrate Thanksgiving

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Chamber of Commerce’s annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon will be held virtually this year on Wednesday, Nov. 24, from noon to 1 p.m. This virtual event is free and open to the public, however registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/yw92y2j8.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Zack Rosenburg, the founder and CEO of SBP, a foundation that has rebuilt more than 6,000 homes that were destroyed by natural disasters, such as Hurricane Katrina. Rosenburg’s realization that a delayed recovery causes extensive human impact and that too many survivors suffer unnecessarily drove SBP’s mission of shrinking time between disaster and recovery. For more information about SBP, visit https://sbpusa.org/.

This event also serves as an opportunity to support the Holy Trinity–West Orange Food Pantry, which has been key in providing food for local families, especially during these past two years. Donations to the food pantry may be made directly at https://bit.ly/35FyBgm.

Sponsorships for the luncheon are also available; visit https://tinyurl.com/yw92y2j8.