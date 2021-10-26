West Orange School District seeks survey respondents

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange School District is providing the opportunity for public school parents, guardians and caregivers to take part in an equity and inclusion diagnostic survey. According to the district, it is hoped that the data collected from this survey helps West Orange along a pathway that supports a culturally, racially and ethnically aware and proactive school district and environment.

This survey had been originally administered in the late spring of last year; however, it is being re-released in order to get a larger number of respondents, particularly within the parent community. Participation is voluntary.

The survey should take approximately 10 minutes to complete and is completely anonymous. To participate, visit https://tinyurl.com/jemzxj8. The survey must be completed by Nov. 8.