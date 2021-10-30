Federal credit union holds ribbon cutting at West Orange location

Photo by Emil Innocenti
At the ribbon cutting for Advanced Financial Federal Credit Union are, from left, member service representative Faith Bennett, Marketing Director Noussa Louis, former West Orange Municipal Federal Credit Union board member Jim Williams, West Orange Councilwoman Susan McCartney, IT Director Frank Diaz, CFO Stella Moreno, branch supervisor Nony Eboh, administrative assistant Marina Veysman, President and CEO Sandra Mullins, former board member Geniece Gary-Adams, former board member Letty Case; and CrossState Credit Union Association Vice President Chris Abeel.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Advanced Financial Federal Credit Union celebrated the grand opening of its newest branch on Main Street in West Orange on Friday, Oct. 22. The West Orange Municipal Federal Credit Union previously merged with Advanced Financial FCU.

Advanced Financial FCU President and CEO Sandra Mullins performed the ceremonial ribbon cutting along with Township Councilwoman Susan McCartney. They were joined by the business’ employees, former West Orange Municipal FCU board members and current Advanced Financial FCU board members, including West Orange municipal employees.

Advanced Financial FCU is now open to the public; anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Essex or Union counties is eligible to join the credit union.

The branch is located at 342 Main St. in West Orange, the former site of the West Orange Municipal FCU. For more information, visit www.advfinfcu.com.

