County to modernize red panda, clouded leopard exhibit at Turtle Back Zoo

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. unveiled plans to modernize the red panda and clouded leopard exhibits at Turtle Back Zoo on Wednesday, Oct. 27. The new exhibit will be dedicated to Lou LaSalle, longtime chairperson of the Essex County Parks Foundation and senior vice president emeritus with RWJBarnabas Health.

“Lou LaSalle was first pressed into service with the Essex County Parks Foundation when it was founded 27 years ago and has served as the chairman since its inception. Lou epitomizes community service in the numerous roles he has with the Parks Foundation, RWJBarnabas, area chambers of commerce and other local organizations,” DiVincenzo said. “He is deserving of this honor because of his commitment to help us revitalize Turtle Back Zoo and support the Essex County Parks System.

“We want to make sure that Turtle Back Zoo provides the most supportive environment for our animals and the best learning experience for our visitors. Updating the Amazing Asia exhibit will help us meet updated guidelines from AZA, enhance animal care and provide better viewing areas for the public,” DiVincenzo continued.

AZA is the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

“This is more than I ever could have imagined. I don’t know how to say thank you,” said LaSalle, who was surprised by the naming announcement. “Turtle Back Zoo is an amazing place because every time I come here there is something new; there is another new exhibit.”

“This renovation will highlight the biodiversity of the environment but also the diversity of cultures in Asia,” zoo Director Jillian Fazio said. “All of the animals in the exhibit are endangered. The new design will help us educate guests all year round and will set an example for zoos that handle these animals.”

“Once again we are celebrating something new at Turtle Back Zoo that stresses the importance of conservation and animal welfare,” said Adam Kerins, executive director of the Zoological Society of New Jersey.

The new exhibit will feature larger and updated spaces for the red panda and clouded leopards, in addition to two small exhibits for hornbills and a native reptile species. The animal area will feature a waterfall, pool, fresh water drinking area that is separate from the pool, climbing structures and a grassy area. There will be expanded indoor holding areas for the animals when they are not in the exhibit.

Turtle Back Zoo opened the original red panda exhibit in 2013 and participates in the AZA’s Species Survival Plan. Red pandas are native to the eastern Himalayas and southwestern China and are listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List. The clouded leopard is a wild cat inhabiting dense forests from the foothills of the Himalayas through mainland Southeast Asia into South China. It is listed as being vulnerable by the IUCN. Hornbills are a family of birds found in tropical and subtropical Africa, Asia and Melanesia.

French and Parrello from Wall received a professional services contract for $248,000 to design the exhibit. APS Contractors from Paterson were awarded a publicly bid contract for $3,735,725 to perform the construction work. The Essex County Department of Public Works will monitor the contract to ensure delays are avoided. The exhibit is being funded with grants from the NJ Green Acres program and the Essex County Recreation and Open Space Trust Fund, and through the Essex County capital budget. It is scheduled to open in the summer of 2022.