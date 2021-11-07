Community celebration of Diwali sparkles in West Orange

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange 2021 Diwali celebration lit up the sky at The Rock, a 6-acre parcel acquired by the township in 2013 using Open Space funds, on Nov. 1 as the community gathered to celebrate the holiday, which this year runs from Nov. 4 through 9.

Diwali originates from the Sanskrit word deepavali, meaning “row or series of lights.” The “Festival of Lights,” as Diwali is also known, is considered one of the most significant events on the Indian calendar. Diwali celebrates the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil, symbolized by the lighting of lamps in homes, temples, shops and buildings around the world as it ushers in the Indian New Year, which this year landed on Nov. 5.

The roots of Diwali can be found in Indian mythology in the tale of the Ramayana, detailing the return of the Hindu god Rama to his kingdom with his wife, Sita, and brother Lakshman, following a long exile. In the epic tale, clay lamps are lit to guide them back home. During the festival, Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth, fortune and prosperity, is celebrated in Hindu households. The festival typically lasts for four to five days and coincides with the new moon on the Hindu lunisolar calendar; the new moon is called Amavasya, or “darkest night,” in Hindu.

Diwali also coincides with the Sikh celebration of Bandi Chhor Divas, a religious holiday that commemorates the release of Guru Hargobind Ji from the Gwalior Fort prison in India in the 17th century, representing freedom.

The West Orange event was organized by residents Sage Gajarawala and Sheelpa Patel; West Orange High School Mountaineer Mentors and members of the Asian Culture Club assisted event organizers. The Rock’s food and beverage manager Alap Vora hosted the free event for the community. Colorful fabrics, candles and lights decorated the pavilion as the setting sun glowed over the lake.

The ceremony spoke of the origins of Diwali and opened with a traditional prayer, the Ganesh Bhajan, and Reyainsh Shetty read aloud a description of the five days of Diwali. Saayani Patel demonstrated a Bollywood dance as Maithili Patel interpreted Krishna’s story with a Kathak dance. The ceremony concluded with sparklers lighting up the sky.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD