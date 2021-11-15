West Orange Elks to hold annual hoops contest

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Elks will hold its annual Elks Hoop Shoot Contest for children ages 8 to 13 on Sunday, Nov. 28, in the Roosevelt Middle School gym, 36 Gilbert Place in West Orange. Registration begins at 1:30 p.m. and the contest begins at 2 p.m.

The contest is free; each contestant will be given a warm-up time. Winning contestants could advance to the state, regional and national competitions.

The Elks Hoop Shoot is open to all children, ages 8 to 13. The age group is based on the contestant age on April 1, 2022. If the contestant will be age 7 on April 1, 2022, they are too young to participate; if the contestant will be age 14 on April 1, 2022, they are too old to participate.

There are six divisions: boys ages 8 and 9, girls ages 8 and 9, boys ages 10 and 11, girls ages 10 and 11, boys ages 12 and 13, and girls ages 12 and 13. Contestants must bring a copy of their birth certificate to verify the division in which they will be shooting.

The basketballs used during the contest will be furnished by the West Orange Elks to make sure they meet the regulations of the contest.

For more information, contact West Orange Elks No. 1590 Hoop Shoot Director Don Reitmeyer

at goyankees1590@gmail.com or 973-518-8728.