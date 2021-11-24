West Orange HS Tri-M Honor Society inducts new members

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Tri-M Honor Society at West Orange High School welcomed 25 new members to its ranks in a ceremony held in the school’s library media center on Nov. 16.

“We are very proud of the students in the Tri-M music honors society and all of the students who participate in the many performing groups available to them at WOHS: concert choir, honors chamber choir, glee choir, jubilee choir, tenor and bass choir, treble choir, concert band, marching band, color guard, jazz band, percussion ensemble, wind ensemble, string orchestra, royal strings, spring musical, dance, step teams, and more,” Tri-M adviser John Hellyer said.

Tri-M encompasses the philanthropic and citizenship aspects of being a good performer. The students support their department and each other by volunteering for service at music and theater events. Requirements for acceptance into Tri-M include A grades in a student’s music, arts and dance classes; A and B grades in all other classes; and a recommendation from their teacher. In addition, students must complete eight hours of community service to the music department. Students receive a certificate and Tri-M pin upon their induction, and seniors will receive a pink cord to wear at graduation in June.

The 2021-22 inductees are Yasmeen Abouelnaja, Yusuf Abouelnaja, Talia Adelsohn, Isabella Davis, Hannah Florendo, Riley Hahn, Jessica Jean Joseph, David Jocelyn, Alisyn Knox-Silver, Delia Kravits, Danny Lema, Jesse Makachi, Robert McClammy, Kayla Mengden, Taylor Mills, Maria Nalieth, Rhoda Oni, Nova Pierre Louis, Ethan Raymond, Maya Robinson, Ryan Roldan, Anna Shelley, Rocio Urquia, Justus Wheatley and Chloe Zucker.

WOHS Tri-M officers for this school year are President Ayush Narain, Vice President Alexa DeRonde, secretary Christina Sarkes, treasurer Lance Zeligson, orchestra liaison Zoe Gilson, band liaison Jessica Sarkes, chorus liaison Elena Hause and drama liaison Grace Soroko.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD