West Orange schools receive $14,500 grant for Italian language program

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Italian language program in the West Orange School District has been named the recipient of a $14,500 grant from the Italian American Committee on Education. The education materials grant will be distributed to West Orange High School, Liberty Middle School and Roosevelt Middle School for use in the Italian language classrooms.

Classrooms will purchase technology platforms that will provide tools for teachers and students to build content knowledge and language skills in all modes of language acquisition. The platforms will also provide students with access to Italian culture through authentic videos, audio files and texts.

IACE was founded in 1975 to promote the study of Italian language and culture within the tristate area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The IACE program is financed through an Italian government grant and operates under the supervision of the consulate general of Italy in New York.

“The Italian teaching staff is thankful for IACE and world language supervisor Felix Plata for the continued support of the Italian program,” WOHS Italian teacher Rosanna Zamloot said.