Three retail tenants coming to The Shoppes at Edison Village in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Three tenants are coming to The Shoppes at Edison Village on Main Street in West Orange, developed by Prism Capital Partners. Late winter/early spring 2022 openings are anticipated for BK Lobster restaurant, SportsMed Physical Therapy and Golden Aide Health & Pharmacy.

The tenants leased a combined total of 7,700 square feet at the redevelopment of Thomas Edison’s historic invention factory and commerce center, which now includes 334 rental homes at Edison Lofts.

“Prism is thrilled to welcome these value-add retail tenants to the dynamic Edison Village community,” said Jon Hoff, senior vice president of management services. “Each will serve the local community while providing an added amenity and convenience for residents at Edison Lofts, which reached full occupancy this fall.”

Deb Stone from RIPCO Real Estate represented Edison Village as retail leasing agent for the BK Lobster and Golden Aide Health & Pharmacy leases. BK Lobster, which originated in Brooklyn, is known for its distinctive combination of fast casual dining with high-quality lobster specialties, including lobster rolls. The 3,000-square-foot restaurant will boast outdoor seating. Golden Aide Health & Pharmacy committed to 1,700 square feet; the local independent pharmacy will fill prescriptions and offer a range of health and wellness products.

Judith Feldman and Jeannette Melillo from Newmark represented the landlord in the SportsMed lease. SportsMed Physical Therapy, a regional chain with 24 locations in New Jersey and Connecticut, will open a 3,000-square-foot location providing physical therapy, chiropractic services and acupuncture, as well as hand and occupational therapy services.

According to Hoff, leasing opportunities are still available within The Shoppes at Edison Village, with units ranging from approximately 1,200 to 11,000 square feet.

“We are working on a couple of proposals with restaurateurs that we are excited about,” Hoff said. “In addition to its appeal for traditional retail, The Shoppes’ state-of-the-art mechanics and high ceilings create an ideal environment for medical users as well.”