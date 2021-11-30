Community helps West Orange food pantry help community

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Holy Trinity–West Orange Food Pantry distributed 400 turkeys and bags with other food items ahead of Thanksgiving with the help of the West Orange community and volunteers.

In addition to every individual turkey, food item and monetary donation that made this all happen, United Presbyterian Church assisted with food bag assembly and delivery; Teamsters Local 863 donated turkeys, groceries and diapers; the Community FoodBank of New Jersey provided turkeys and roasting chickens; Barry Geltzeiler headed the annual community turkey drive, collecting more than 360 turkeys; Adam Goldman and South Valley Road Dunkin Donuts collected turkeys for donation; the West Orange High School football team helped deliver turkeys; West Orange School District schools held food drives; the Gregory Neighborhood annual virtual food drive donated $5,172; the Goddard School held a food drive; the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation also held a food drive; and the Mayor’s Sunshine Fund provided funds.

Photos Courtesy of Cynthia Cumming