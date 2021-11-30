West Orange celebrates the Festival of Lights at Town Hall

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Mayor Robert Parisi welcomed Rabbi Mendy Kasowitz and his family to the front lawn of West Orange Town Hall for the town’s 18th annual Hanukkah menorah lighting on Nov. 29. The rabbi sang prayers in Hebrew before the mayor joined him and others in dancing the hora, a traditional Jewish circular dance. Also in attendance were Council President Cindy Matute-Brown, Councilwoman Michelle Casalino, Board of Education President Terry Trigg-Scales, Superintendent of Schools Scott Cascone, several township employees and other members of the community.

Photos Courtesy of Joseph Fagan