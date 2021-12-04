Glen Rock Savings Bank rebrands as Ascendia Bank

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Glen Rock Savings Bank has officially rebranded as Ascendia Bank, effective as of Oct. 25, 2021. The new name and brand image is not tied to any new ownership or acquisition, nor will there be any changes to the bank’s personnel. The Bank’s new website is www.AscendiaBank.com.

The rebrand comes in advance of the bank’s 100th anniversary. Originally called The Building and Loan Association of Ridgewood, the bank was established in 1922 to provide area residents with fair returns on savings and secure residential home mortgages. Over the years, the institution became so associated with its locale in Glen Rock that it changed its name to Glen Rock Savings Bank in 1937.

In 2001, the bank constructed an administrative headquarters in Hawthorne and, in 2015, acquired Llewellyn-Edison Savings Bank of West Orange. Today, the bank has four branch offices in New Jersey — one in Glen Rock, one in Hawthorne and two in West Orange — with more than $260 million in combined assets.

The switch to Ascendia Bank was made, in part, due to the geographic expansion of the bank’s footprint, well beyond its Glen Rock–area roots. In addition, the bank’s leaders wanted to communicate a fresher, more forward-leaning brand image since it has added a range of products and services in line with 21st-century banking practices.

The name Ascendia — derived from the word “ascent” — exemplifies the bank’s commitment to going above and beyond to ensure its customers’ financial security and overall satisfaction, according to a press release from the bank. A new motto, “Reaching new heights together,” reinforces this mission.

“Although the bank’s corporate identity has changed, the heart of our business — our dedication to outstanding customer service and sound financial products — has not,” bank President and CEO Fred Viaud said. “The partnership between the bank, its employees and the communities we proudly serve will continue to be rewarding, collaborative and rooted in what’s best for our customers.”