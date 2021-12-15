Black Santa spreads holiday cheer at workshop in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Rock Spring Golf Club general manager Chris Parker is seen posing with his wife and daughters at the Black Santa’s Workshop on Dec. 11. The four-day event was held at the Rock 1925 restaurant in West Orange. Black Santa’s Workshop is operated by West Orange resident Talia Young. At the workshop, children decorated cookies, wrote a Christmas wish list, and posed for pictures with Black Santa for a relatable experience.
