West Orange Township Council members are home for the holidays

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Councilwoman Tammy Williams and Councilman Bill Rutherford visited Council Chambers at West Orange Town Hall for the first time as town officials. Although both were elected in November 2020, Town Hall has been closed to the public due to COVID restrictions and council meetings have been held on Zoom since prior to the election. Williams and Rutherford took a moment to pose for their first official photo inside Council Chambers while Town Hall was briefly opened during the annual tree-lighting festivities. A date for the reopening of West Orange Town Hall to the public is expected to be announced later this month.