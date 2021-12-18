West Orange HS FCCLA Club receives multiple medals at fall conference

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School Family, Career and Community Leaders of America Club continued to impress as students took home six gold and six silver awards from the virtual fall conference on Nov. 22.

Students competed in fashion, culinary arts, interior design and child development categories by submitting their projects virtually. On Nov. 22, students met with FCCLA advisers Monica Merino and Jill Thompson for a virtual field trip to the conference. In addition to the awards received, WOHS students participated in workshops and enjoyed the presentations of guest speakers.

The spring competition will provide additional opportunities for club members to compete in several areas for additional medals and the opportunity to represent WOHS in the FCCLA national competition in June.

WOHS awardees at the 2021 fall conference are: