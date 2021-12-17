West Orange participates in Boost NJ Day with help of Montclair State

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Members of the West Orange Health Department partnered with the Montclair State University of Nursing for Boost NJ Day. The statewide initiative was held locally at the Renna House on Dec. 15. Its purpose was to encourage all eligible residents to come out and receive their COVID-19 booster shots. Dozens participated in the West Orange program and future dates and locations are planned and will be announced.
