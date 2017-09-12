Community meetings with the mayor

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Mayor Robert Parisi will host community meetings, along with business administrator Jack Sayers and Police Chief James Abbott, on Wednesdays in September and October from 7 to 9 p.m. at the following locations: the all-purpose room at Gregory School, 301 Gregory Ave., on Sept. 27; the all-purpose room at Washington School, 289 Main St., on Oct. 4; the auditorium at Liberty Middle School, 1 Kelly Drive, on Oct. 11; and the all-purpose room at Kelly Elementary School, 555 Pleasant Valley Way, on Oct. 18.