Astronauts send special message to Kelly Elementary School

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Kelly Elementary School received a very special back to school message from former West Orange residents astronauts Mark and Scott Kelly on Sept. 6. Pleasantdale Elementary School was renamed Kelly Elementary School to honor the school’s most famous graduates in May 2016.

Principal Joanne Pollara was enthusiastic about the note from the Kelly brothers. “They always remember us,” she said, “and they sincerely care about the students.”

“Welcome back to school and for those of you new to Kelly Elementary it is great to know that you will be part of the team. Your education is like a space mission. Think of it that way. Set goals and come up with a plan,” the message from the Kelly brothers read. “Plan to pay attention and do your homework. In space we have to work hard to be successful. But things don’t always go as well as we would like during a space mission. And when that happens we ask for help from our crewmembers and the mission control center. You should do that too if you start to struggle. Your teachers are there to help you. So ask for help when you need it. We did.

“And have fun and have a great year … good luck,” they continued. “‘If you can dream it, you can do it!’”