Flag raising for Hispanic Heritage Month

WEST ORANGE, NJ — For the first time in the history of West Orange, the flags of all the Hispanic countries will be raised in front of Town Hall in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The flag raising will be Monday, Sept. 25, at 6 p.m. at 66 Main St. in West Orange. The West Orange Public Library will host a flamenco show immediately after the ceremony. This event is presented by the West Orange Hispanic Foundation.