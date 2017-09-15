Spiritual learning experience at B’nai Shalom

WEST ORANGE, NJ — As the new year rapidly approaches, it is important to focus on how you can give yourself a fresh start for a more productive and prosperous year. B’nai Shalom’s Rabbi Robert Tobin and Wendi L. Dumbroff want to encourage full inclusion of all individuals. The duo will share their tools and tips on mindfulness, meditation and forgiveness, which are key for those who are looking to create a better life for themselves and those around them. This spiritual learning experience aims to help participants make different choices by becoming more in tune with their emotions.

The event will be Sunday, Sept. 24, at 10 a.m. in Lipka Chapel at B’nai Shalom, 300 Pleasant Valley Way in West Orange. To RSVP, call Debbie at 973-731-0160, ext. 204.

Dumbroff is a licensed professional counselor in private practice in Madison, where she specializes in individual, family, couples and sex therapy. Additionally, Dumbroff is a practitioner and advocate of mindfulness and meditation.