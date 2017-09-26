Family fun at Thomas Edison NHP

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Thomas Edison National Historical Park will be joining national park sites around the country in celebrating National Public Lands Day with a fee-free day on Saturday, Sept. 30. All activities are free and reservations are not required.

The laboratory complex at 211 Main St. in West Orange will be open with regular programs beginning at 10 a.m. Special fall family activities will take place at Glenmont, the home and estate of Thomas and Mina Edison in Llewellyn Park between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Visitors wanting to visit Glenmont must pick up a car pass from the Laboratory Visitor Center.

Activities at the Glenmont estate include tours of the 29-room Queen Anne-style Victorian mansion and tours of the poured concrete garage that houses a circa-1900 Locomobile, 1911 and 1914 Detroit Electrics, 1922 Model T and the Brewster belonging to Charles Edison. Enjoy water color paintings and obstacle course races on the lawn, Victorian board games, junior ranger activities, yoga, a paper airplane challenge, and also learn about macroinvertebrate and water quality. Explore the 15-acre estate, garage, greenhouse and the grave site of Thomas and Mina Edison.

“A fee-free day is a great opportunity to discover new programs and new stories. For those who have never visited before, it’s a great way to see what the park has to offer,” Edison NHP Superintendent Thomas Ross said in a press release.

For more information, call 973-736-0550, ext. 11, or visit www.nps.gov/edis.