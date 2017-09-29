Waldock honored as leading businesswoman

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange resident Marlene J. Waldock, brand builder, motivational speaker and business trainer, was recently named by Leading Women Entrepreneurs of New Jersey as one of the 2017 Top Leading Women Brand Builders in New Jersey. Waldock is president of 1st Impressions Communications, founder of Because We Are Women, and creator of “Brand YOU.” She aims to help people find their “outrageous unique self.”

“My goal is to help people achieve their dreams by learning how to define what they really want for themselves,” Waldock said in a press release. “Knowing what you want is key and then it is about creating a plan.”

LWE’s Top 25 Brand Builder ceremony took place at a VIP luncheon reception on Sept. 22 at Fiddlers Elbow Country Club in Bedminster.

The Leading Women Brand Builder award is presented to women who have built unstoppable brands. These are women who excel in brand innovation, public and media relations, and social media marketing. Leading Women Entrepreneurs is a media and events company that recognizes outstanding women business owners.