Essex County College educator honored

Akil Khalfani

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Akil Khalfani, director of the Africana Institute at Essex County College and a professor in the college’s division of social sciences, will be honored by the Delta Pi Chapter in Hillside of the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa on Oct. 28. The West Orange resident will be honored for his “outstanding contributions in the field of education and his humanitarian deeds to his community,” according to the sorority.

“I am greatly honored to be recognized by this organization of professional educators who are dedicated to the uplifting of the youth in our community,” Khalfani said.

  

